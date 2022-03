BL Awards 2022 Winners – Bollywood: Ranveer Singh, Sooryavanshi, Rani Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor and more The BollywoodLife Awards 2022 are finally here, with the best from the rest over several categories from last year across films, TV, OTT, South, Bhojpuri and social media walking home with the prestigious trophies. Check out the winner from Bollywood below: