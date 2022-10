Blackpink member Jennie Kim dating BTS vocalist Kim Taehyung

While BLACKPINK has come out with a new album Pink Venom, what has made news is the alleged dating news of rapper Jennie Kim and BTS vocalist Kim Taehyung. The whole thing started after a leaked pic of the alleged couple from Jeju Island. After it was dismissed as a fake, a handle Gurumiharibo started sharing more personal pics of the two saying they were in a relationship. Things have reached such a crescendo now that both the agencies have initiated legal proceedings to find out who is behind the leaks. They have not confirmed the alleged affair. However, the sheen from the release of Pink Venom has considerably dwindled because of this headline grabbing news.