Blackpink and Lisa erupt in joy as Lalisa touches 400 million views

Lisa Manoban aka Lisa from Blackpink has rocked 2021 with her solo debut Lalisa. The song has crossed 400 million views on YouTube. It is the fastest song from a female Korean soloist to do on YouTube. She did it in flat 121 days. Now, Lalisa is second only to Psy’s cult status, Gangnam Style. Fans across the world are celebrating her achievements. Even Money, the B-side track from Lalisa is doing roaring business on the Billboard Rap Digital Song Sales Chart. This makes the most successful artist of the year along with the likes of BTS SUGA. Take a look at the records….