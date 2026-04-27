BLACKPINK's Jisoo dragged into brother Kim Jung-hoon’s sex crime scandal; is she being unfairly targeted?

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Who Is Jisoo? Jisoo isn’t just anyone in K-pop. She’s a founding member of BLACKPINK, a massive superstar, and a well-known actress too. After debuting back in 2016, she built a reputation for her calm energy, stunning visuals, and landed her own roles in dramas like Snowdrop. These days, she’s doing her own thing with her own label, BLISSOO.

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What’s the Deal With Her Brother? Recently, news broke about the arrest of a male relative of a high-profile girl group member, pretty soon, rumors started naming Jisoo’s brother, Kim Jung-hoon, as that person. He’s facing accusations of assaulting a female streamer, plus another domestic violence claim from someone who says she’s his wife. She posted alleged evidence of abuse online. Kim Jung-hoon denied those accusations, admitting there was physical contact but insisting there was no coercion.

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Did Jisoo Cut Him Off? Jisoo hasn’t said anything publicly about where she stands with her brother. Her company, BLISSOO, says Jisoo’s lived on her own since her trainee days and keeps her distance from family matters. There’s no evidence she’s fully cut ties, but her agency makes it pretty clear, Jisoo has nothing to do with her brother’s personal drama.

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What Did Her Agency Say? BLISSOO jumped in right away through their legal team. They said flat-out: “This has nothing to do with Jisoo or our company.” They slammed internet rumors as misinformation and were quick to shut down the story that Kim Jung-hoon helped start or operate BLISSOO. He has zero involvement or authority at the label.

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Is Jisoo the Real Target Here? Jisoo’s not accused of anything, yet somehow she’s still getting hate. People are dragging out old stories and demanding she “take responsibility” for her brother. The pressure even led her to skip what should’ve been a routine press appearance at the airport. The whole thing just shows how fast guilt by association travels, celebs get blamed for things way outside their control, even when most folks agree that’s unfair.

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What About Awards or Recognition? Even with everything going on, Jisoo keeps getting acknowledged for her career. She’s still picking up awards for her music, acting, and influence both in and outside Korea. Not long ago, she was honored (again) for cultural impact and brand power, just before the latest scandal blew up.

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What’s Next for Jisoo? Jisoo’s got projects in the pipeline, solo music, acting gigs under her new label, and she’s supposed to join BLACKPINK group promotions. The controversy does seem to be shaking up her schedule, though, the canceled airport appearance is already a sign. For now, BLISSOO hasn’t announced any official delays.

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