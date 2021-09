Reigning over

Blackpink’s Lisa has launched her solo career with two songs, Lalisa. The MV broke records on YouTube but there is one more record that needs to be talked about. Her B-side track Money has debuted on No.1 on the Rap Digital Song Sales chart. It is the success of this track that makes history for a soloist. The song has sold max copies in the US. She is the first Korean female musician to do so. Giving her elite company are BTS’ SUGA and Psy of Gangnam Style fame. When Psy achieved that feat in 2012, he was the first musician from that part of the world on Billboard ranking. In 2020, he was joined by Agust D whom we all know as SUGA from BTS. He hit the No.1 rank with his alter ego Agust D. His Daechwita made a debut on the numero uno position from his mixtape D-2. While the fan wars between BTS ARMY and Blackpink’s Blinks is well known, there is no denying that Lisa and SUGA are two talent powerhouses. Here is a look at five common factors between them…