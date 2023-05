Bloody Daddy soon to be out on OTT

Shahid Kapoor who was last seen in Jersey opposite Mrunal Thakur is now gearing up for his next called Bloody Daddy. The first teaser of which was dropped when the Jio Studios event was held a couple of weeks ago. To say that it had intrigued Shahid's fans would be an understatement. Just a couple of days ago, Shahid Kapoor alongside Ali Abbas Zafar and more launched the Bloody Daddy trailer in the city and it blew everyone away. Here are all the details about Bloody Daddy that you need to know.