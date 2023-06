Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Bobby Deol makes an appearance with his wife, Tanya Deol, in the city.

Bobby Deol and Tanya Deol are the hidden hot couple among Bollywood star fans after they make an appearance in the city wearing super hot casuals. Tanya is so pretty and beautiful, and she is a fitness goal at this age, and it's hard to take a look at the couple.