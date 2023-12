Bobby Deol wins hearts with his performance in Animal

Animal is thundering at the box office. Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and more celebs starrer new movie has become a rage already. Bobby Deol plays the lead antagonist in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial movie. Bobby had a small role thought. Netizens have been complaining about the lack of proper screenspace for Bobby. However, they agree that he is ace in his game and his stint in Animal. Bobby Deol has made a huge impact on the audience despite a small role in Animal.