Bobby Deol's son Aryaman turns 21

Bobby Deol's son Aryaman has turned 21 today and the doting father took to Instagram to share an adorable picture to wish him on his special day. Happy birthday my Angel, Bobby wrote alongside a picture wherein he is seen caressing his son. Netizens are blown away by Aryaman's handsome looks and couldn't stop gushing about him. Take a look.