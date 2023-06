Bollywood box office collection: First movies to create milestones earning from Rs 1 crore to Rs 1000 crore

The success of a Bollywood movie is denoted by its box office collections. For every movie that releases box office collection is among the most important aspects apart from the content. Nowadays it has become entered Rs 100 crore to Rs 500 crore club. But back then making a 1 crore business was tough. While movies like Pathaan and Dangal have entered Rs 1000 crore club, earlier grossing Rs 10 crore or Rs 100 crore was a big achievement. Ever wondered which movies must be first to create such milestones? We have noted down first movies to create milestones earning from Rs 1 crore to Rs 1000 crore at the domestic box office.