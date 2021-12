Image credit: Instagram

Aryan Khan

What's Bollywood without its fair share of controversies? 2021 is coming to an end and it has been quite an eventful year. It's time for y'all to have a recap of what happened in the last 12 months. A lot of happy things happened like weddings, childbirths and more happened. And this year we also saw loads of controversies surrounding Bollywood. Today, as a part of our Year Ender 2021, we are here with a list of Bollywood controversies that happened this year. First up, we have to talk about Aryan Khan's arrest. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son was apprehended by NCB officials in the drug bust on a Mumbai to Goa bound cruise ship. The star kid was accused of consumption and distribution of drugs. He was alleged to be having some of the narcotics substance on him, however, it wasn't proved in court. Aryan Khan was away from his family for about 28 days including his NCB custody. After a month long haul and hustle with a team of best and top lawyers from the country such as Satish Maneshinde, Amit Desai, Mukul Rohatgi and more. Juhi Chawla signed the surety bond for Rs 1 lakh as a part of his bail procedures. Aryan was recently exempted from his mandatory Friday appearance for counselling sessions at the NCB office.