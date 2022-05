Shabir Ahluwalia talks about getting trolled for quitting Kumkum Bhagya

In an interview with India Forums, the actor said that his fans are extremely disappointed with his exit from the show. He even spoke about the trolling that happened post his exit. Shabir said, Everybody has opinions and I respect that. My fans are used to seeing me in a particular way and a particular character and I have received so much love from all of them over all these years, so this reaction is bound to happen. It is all their love that they keep sending in different forms through social media. I'd like to tell them that I really love them, but please keep it easy with the trolling.