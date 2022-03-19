Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat are working on their differences

Bigg Boss 15's lovebirds Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat recently quashed separation rumours as they walked hand-in-hand at an event. A very well placed source close to Bollywoodlife revealed, Shamita and Raqesh do have differences like every couple has but that doesn't mean it's the end of the road for them. They both truly love each other and do not want to lose this special relationship and hence they're working out on their differences. Shamita has worked immensely hard to get this recognition and now is looking forward to working in films and web series as now is the best time for any actors and the same goes with Raqesh. He too wants to explore opportunities for himself. Amid this, they are not able to decide on how to work on their relationship as Raqesh is based in Pune and it becomes difficult for him to travel almost every time.