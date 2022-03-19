10 BollywoodLife Exclusives of the week: Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat on their relationship, The Kashmir Files actor Darshan Kummaar slipping into depression and more
From an update on Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat on their relationship to The Kashmir Files actor Darshan Kummaar slipping into depression, BollywoodLife got many interesting Exclusive news for you this week.