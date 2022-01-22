Did you know this?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beautiful actresses in Bollywood. She will be soon seen in the epic saga Ponniyin Selvan with Mani Ratnam which is one of the most awaited films of 2022. Since the start of her career till date, the 48-year-old diva has played extraordinary roles in the films and gave exceptional performances. But, did you know the actress has rejected several movies that later went on to become all-time blockbusters starring other actresses. Let's find out.