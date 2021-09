Take a look

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently in news due to her alleged fee hike to play Sita in a mythological drama. As the source informed Bollywood Hungama that the actress demanded Rs 12 crore for the film. Moreover, it was reported that makers were rethinking their decision to cast Kareena. Here is a list of Bollywood films that actress Kareena Kapoor Khan rejected in the past or was replaced! Take a look: