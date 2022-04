SS Rajamouli reacts to Ram Charan having more space compared to Jr NTR in RRR

SS Rajamouli has the perfect answer to claims that Ram Charan overshadowed Jr NTR in the film. In his interview with Bollywood Hungama, he said, That was not the right way of putting it, that Charan walked away with all the accolades. Of course, Charan did a splendid job, and Tarak did a mind-blowing job. As a director, I can’t be happier with the kind of output both of them gave. But saying that one actor is better than the other is the way you look at it. If you feel for one person, then you’ll… If you look at it from a certain perspective, it might seem like one actor has been given more screen space or more elevation scenes.