Jasleen Matharu hospitalized

Singer Jasleen Matharu and Bigg Boss 12 former contestants informed fans that she has been admitted to the hospital after knowing about Sidharth Shukla‘s demise. She revealed that she has been deeply affected by the actor's untimely death. Jasleen captioned the post as 'Will be fine soon. Will be back Apna Apna dhyan de'. In the video, Jasleen said, 'When Sidharth died and I went to his house. After listening to the news and looking at the atmosphere in their house, meeting Shehnaaz and aunty (Sidharth’s mother), when I came home, I read messages such as ‘Tum bhi mar jao’. This was the first time in my life I was so affected by such messages. I thought to myself - how unpredictable life is, everything feels so strange. I don’t know what happened but I had a temperature (103 degrees) yesterday and I had to be hospitalized. Take care of yourself and pray that I, too, get well soon'.