Take a look

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla was undoubtedly one of the most popular faces on television. Post winning the reality show, his fandom doubled, due to his chemistry with Shehnaaz Gill. The unfortunate news of his sudden demise left all his fans heartbroken. The actor died reportedly due to a heart attack on September 2. He was barely 40 years old and was survived by his mother and two sisters. Let's take a sneak peek into the late actor Sidharth's life journey and things that we will never forget about him.