Image credit: Instagram

Check out these 5 interesting twist in the show -

The makers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are leaving no stones unturned in making their show interesting for the viewers. The upcoming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will be a treat for all the fans as Virat's life will change and this major twist will bring changes in his relationship with Sai. Audiences will witness Sai's nonstop drama wherein she calls Virat a cheater. The show will witness a high voltage drama in the upcoming episodes. Here are the big twists and turns coming ahead in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Take a look -