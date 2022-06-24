Trending TV News Today: Rohit Shetty accidentally leaks name of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 winner, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Neha Mehta's shocking reveal and more
From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Anjali Bhabhi aka Neha Mehta's shocking reveal, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 host Rohit Shetty accidentally REVEALED the name of this numero uno daredevil, Aneri Vajani to return to Anupamaa and more, check out the TV Newsmakers of the day below.