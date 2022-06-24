Anupamaa: Will Aneri Vajani aka Mukku return to Rupali Ganguly's show post Khatron Ke Khiladi 12?

Before Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Aneri Vajani essayed the pivotal role of Mukku in Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's Anupamaa. In a recent interview with TellyChakkar, Aneri mentioned that she is happy to know that her fans want her back on the show. She said, I am happy to know that my fans would want to see me back as Mukku and they loved my character so much, but to be honest if they really want me back then they should want to see me in a different role, rather than the same role that I did, so lets see you never know as they say Never Say Never”.