Ankita Lokhande calls hubby Vicky Jain her 'genie'

Actress Ankita Lokhande recently revealed that Vicky takes complete care of her family and her finances. During the recent episode of Smart Jodi, Ankita said, “Vicky has pampered me so much. I think after we met, whatever responsibilities I had, I gave it to him. During Covid time, I was not actually working. Jab se ye meri life me hai, mere saare kharche yehi uthata hai. I feel very fortunate and lucky. He is taking care of my family, he is taking care of my dad… medical wise. Even if he is in Bilaspur, he makes sure things are all done at home. Suppose the housemaid doesn’t not come, he will make arrangements without being present here. That’s why I call him my Genie. His name is saved on my phone as ‘Vikku Genie’.”