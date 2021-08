Deepika Padukone and Nihaar Pandya

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone used to date Nihar Pandya whom she met in the acting school. They had also featured in two different songs in Himesh Reshammiya's album, Aap Kaa Surroor. The two were in a live-in relationship before she broke up and then started dating Ranbir Kapoor. After breaking up with Deepika, Nihaar got married to popular singer, Neeti Mohan in 2019 and the two welcomed a baby boy in 2021. Even Deepika got married to Ranveer Singh in 2018.