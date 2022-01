Nikki Tamboli is the beauty in black

Nikki carries every outfit with much ease and grace. She donned this black shimmering saree with a tube blouse. Her hot pictures are simply irresistible and will surely leave you asking for more. Nikki will surely make you go aww with her hotness quotient. She manages to turn on the heat with her perfectly toned boy and you will not be able to take your eyes off her.