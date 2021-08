Jacqueline Fernandez and Hassan Bin Rashid Al Khalifa

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez was in a relationship with Sheikh Hassan bin Rashid Al Khalifa, a member of the Bahraini royal family. The two dated for two years and even planned to get engaged before parting ways. The two broke up when Hassan confronted her about the rumors of her link-up with director Sajid Khan. Hassan even released an album, Jackie, Oh No after their split.