Image credit: Google.com

Nysa Devgn, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan look stunning together!

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn has become the internet sensation and her picgtures make fans go aww. On Friday, Nysa's friends shared a series of new pictures with Bawaal actors Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal from Amsterdam. Janhvi and Varun were shooting for Bawaal in Amsterdam and the two recently wrapped up the schedule and headed towards Poland. In the picture, Nysa is seen sitting next to Varun, while Natasha and Janhvi are seen sitting next to their friends as they enjoyed themselves in the sunny day. In this picture, Janhvi and Nysa are seen twinning in red outfits. Orhan Awatramani captioned the pictures as, When you feel so tired but you can’t sleep ??‍??. Fans could not hold their excietment as they saw Nysa's latest pictures and even thanked Orhan for sharing them.