Akshay Kumar’s new house

According to reports, Akshay Kumar has bought a new house at Khar for a whopping Rs. 7.8 crore. The property was registered on January 7 this year, stated Moneycontrol citing documents accessed by Zapkey.com. The actor reportedly owns houses in Goa and Mauritius as well. Here’s a look at a few representational pics from his new ghar.