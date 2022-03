Image credit: Google

Prithviraj: Manushi Chhillar on the period drama releasing a week earlier

Prithviraj, the period drama, starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar was all set to release on 10 June, but now it has been pushed a week prior. The film will now release worldwide on June 3, 2022. Manushi was quoted by a media portal saying, I was really happy when I heard that the film was getting preponed. It’s been quite the wait for the entire team of the film and when you hear that the movie is coming earlier than usual, you do feel a sense of joy because all of us have been waiting for the moment when the incredible life story of Samrat Prithviraj will be unveiled on the big screen.