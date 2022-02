Image credit: Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor is lost in someone's thoughts

If you’ve had a busy day and want to end it on a great note, you’ve come to the right place. We are here with our viral pics of the day. From Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor, the pics of these celebs are a part of our trending pics of the day. In this pic we have Janhvi Kapoor, who looked quite smashing in her latest photoshoot.