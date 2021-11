Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa

On Humans of Bombay, Patralekhaa had shared about her first impression of beau Rajkummar Rao. She had said, “I saw him for the first time on screen when I watched LSD. I thought that the weird guy he played in the film, was actually what he was like. My perception of him was already tarnished. He told me later, that he had first seen me in an ad and thought, ‘I’m going to marry her.’ It was so ironic! And once we started working together– it was magic. The kind of passion he had was powerful – he’d bring everyone along with him like a tornado. He made sure that not only him, but everyone did their best, and I couldn’t respect him any more than I did then!