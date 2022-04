Alia Bhatt

The actress was royally trolled for her risqué lehenga choli at the sangeet party of her bestie, Anushka Ranjan. The blouse had a sheer inlay, but it was so fine that no one could notice it. Some people passed nasty comments seeing her reveal her underboobs. However, nothing was visible, and it looked very aesthetic. The outfit that she wore was from Manish Malhotra’s label. Such blouses are perfect with those who have a petite frame and Alia Bhat has those proportions.