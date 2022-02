Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee

Telly couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are all set to welcome their first baby soon. The two got married in 2011 and recently announced the good news on February 9. They captioned the post as, To Becoming 3. Choudhary junior coming �� �� Seeking your blessings. �� #parentstobe #gurbina.