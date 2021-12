A night to remember!

Popular television actress Ankita Lokhande is all set to marry her longtime beau Vicky Jain in a dreamy wedding ceremony on Tuesday, December 14. The couple organized a grand Sangeet ceremony for their close friends and family members and it was a starry affair. Ankita’s co-star from Manikarnika film Kangana Ranaut attended her sangeet ceremony and enjoyed herself to the fullest. Ekta Kapoor, Mahhi Vij, Amruta Khanvilkar, and others graced the ceremony with their presence.