Anupamaa: 5 times fans were left disappointed by Rupali Ganguly's show and expressed their anger Anupamaa is one of the most loved television shows that is ruling the TRP charts with their dhamakedaar storyline and plot. Ardent fans of Anupamaa are quite vocal about their choices and often raise questions to makers for telecasting particular scenes. These fans who are madly in love with Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's show express their displeasure with certain plots. Take a look