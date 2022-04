Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly's birthday bash: Gaurav Khanna, Shivangi Joshi, Sudhanshu Pandey and more celebs have a gala time at the party Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly celebrated her 45th birthday and threw a lavish party for her friends. Her party was attended by Gaurav Khanna, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar, Satish Shah, JD Majethia, Deven Bhojani, Aatish Kapadia, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Aneri Vajani, Shivangi Joshi, Aashish Mehrotra, and others.