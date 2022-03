Anupamaa: After quitting the show, Anagha Bhosale aka Nandini surprises fans with new look; trolls call her 'jhoonti' – view pics Anupamaa actress Anagha Bhosale who essayed the role of Nandini recently shared a series of pictures with her new look. She left her fans shocked with her new hair colour. Her fans massively trolled her and called her 'jhooti'.