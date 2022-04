Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's romantic pictures will bring a smile on your face!

Actress Rupali Ganguly who is currently seen playing the role of Anupamaa in the show turns a year older today (April 5). Rupali's co-star Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia shared a romantic video on his social media wherein the two were seen smiling and dancing together to a romantic song.