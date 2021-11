WHAT! Fans got Anupamaa and Anuj married?

The popular serial Anupamaa is gaining a lot of attention from viewers these days. The makers are leaving no stones unturned in making their show number 1 and are adding a new twist and turn in their upcoming episodes. Post Anuj's entry into the show, viewers eagerly wanted him to get married to his ladylove Anupamaa. Finally, the dream of the fans of the show has come true. Fans know for a fact that Anupamaa's family will never allow her to marry Anuj and in this tricky situation, the fans got them married. Moreover, they also arranged Anuj and Anupamaa's honeymoon and romance. The fans of the show flooded the social media with edited pictures of Anuj and Anupamaa's wedding.