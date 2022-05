Image credit: Instagram

Paras Kalnawat aka Samar's new girlfriend looks HAWT!

Anupamaa's show has managed to grab the audience's attention with its amazing storyline and plot. A few weeks back, Anagha Bhosle who played the role of Nandini, Samar's love interest bid adieu to the show and followed the spiritual path. The makers of Anupamaa roped in Alma Hussain who will play the role of Nandini in the show. Well, actress Alma looks super gorgeous in these pictures and she will set your heart racing with her smoking hot snaps.