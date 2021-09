Havoc in Vanraj and Kavya’s marriage

While everyone is already impressed by Anuj, Kavya is on a mission to impress him so that she and Vanraj can get the help they need to better their financial situation. And while she goes all out to impress the biz hottie, it will irk Vanraj to see his wife Kavya turn into a different person altogether when Anuj is all around. Already, he will be awkward and uncomfortable with Anupamaa and Anuj’s growing closeness, and Kavya’s behaviour will only add fuel to the fire, disturbing the peace in their marriage.