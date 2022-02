Take a look -

Anupamaa, Imlie, Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, Udaariyaan, and other Hindi TV shows are currently focusing on the track of bringing a new love interest into unmarried women's lives. The makers of the shows are trying their level best to boost the TRPs with their new twist and turns. Well, it will not be wrong to say that new love interest has now become a trendsetter in the Hindi TV shows and makers are trying to whitewash the image of the co-stars and trying to bring them back as positive leads. Here's a look at Hindi TV shows that started the trend of new love interest, take a look -