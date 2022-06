Image credit: Instagram

These villains will ruin Anupamaa and Anuj's life!

Anupamaa is one of the most popular TV shows that has grabbed the audience's attention with its unique storyline and plot. Anuj and Anupamaa are still facing trouble in their lives despite getting married. From Vanraj to Barkha, here is a list of villains in Anu and Anuj's life that are all set to ruin their happiness.