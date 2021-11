Image credit: Instagram

Selfies, dance and much more

Popular television actor Hussain Kuwajerwala recently hosted a lavish pre-Diwali party at his house. Several telly stars attended his bash and were seen partying at his house. Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna who is currently seen essaying the role of Anuj Kapadia in the show was also spotted at the party along with his wife. Their party pictures went viral on social media.