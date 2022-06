Shailesh Lodha

Shailesh Lodha who plays the role of Taarak Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is planning to quit the show. Reportedly, the actor has not been shooting for the show for the last one month and has no plans to return to the show either. A report in ETimes states that the actor is not happy with his contract and feels that his dates are not being utilized properly as well.