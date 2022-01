Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt: Celebs who are getting married in 2022 We have a huge list of celebs who will be taking their relationship one step ahead and will soon get married. From Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora - Arjun Kapoor to Farhan Akhtar - Shibani Dandekar and more popular couple celebs who will walk down the aisle with their partners.