Aftermath of Aryan's arrest

The news of Aryan Khan's arrest spread like wildfire on 3rd October after the NCB took him into custody in a drug case aboard a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. Since then, Aryan Khan has been repeatedly denied bail, leaving the nation divided over the legitimacy of his incarceration. However, there's no doubt that parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are the worst affected by it, desperate to do something, anything for their son. And, the adverse effects are being felt in SRK's professional life, too. Here are some unfortunate instances...