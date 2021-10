Sanjay Dutt

Actor Sanjay Dutt's life is an open book and he has always spoken about his struggle with drug addiction. The actor said, My journey with substance abuse has been about 12 years. There are no drugs in the world that I have not done. When my father took me to America (for rehab), they gave me a list (of drugs) and I ticked every drug on it because I had taken all of them.