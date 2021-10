Image credit: google.com

Sanju

The movie is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and revolves around the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. The storyline of the film is about his addiction to drugs, his alleged association with the 1993 Bombay bombings, his relationship with his family, his comeback in the industry, and much more. Ranbir Kapoor played the titular role along with Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Paresh Rawal, and Jim Sarbh.