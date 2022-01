Which is your fave web series?

Due to rising COVID-19 cases, the Government has ordered theatres to shut down in many states. The makers are releasing their content on various OTT platforms. Audiences are eagerly waiting for fave sequels of web series to release this year. After the grand success of web series like Family Man 2, Asur, Scam, and others here is a list of web shows all set to be released in 2022.