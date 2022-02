We bet you will not be able to stop laughing!

Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, and Jacqueline Fernandez's action-comedy film Bachchhan Paandey's trailer left everyone impressed. Akshay Kumar plays the role of a gangster, while Kriti will play the role of Myra who will make a biopic on the life of the gangster. The trailer of Bachchhan Paandey left fans in love with Akshay's massy look and they showered praise for his performance. Apart from pouring love on the trailer, fans even flooded social media with hilarious memes and this will leave you laughing hard!