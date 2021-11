Destination weddings is a THING in Bollywood

Destination weddings is a thing in Bollywood and several couples zeroed down on Rajasthan for their nuptial vows. Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are going to tie the knot in December in Rajasthan. While, Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha Paul will tie the knot in a three-day ceremony on 10, 11, 12 November in a traditional ceremony in Jaipur. Here is a list of celebs who got married in Pink City.